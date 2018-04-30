Perry Ellis International announces accessories license agreement for Farah brand

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) entered into a license agreement with Arnold Wills and Company Ltd. for men’s accessories under the Farah brand.

Perry Ellis International, Inc. Chief Executive Officer & President Oscar Feldenkreis remarked, “We look forward to working with the Arnold Wills Group and align our teams, which bring years of experience, to deliver high fashion classics and coveted pieces under our heritage rich Farah brand. Farah is a key building block in our strategy for growth and expansion.”

Press Release