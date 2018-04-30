Cardiome up 13% premarket on United Therapeutics' takeout of SteadyMed

Thinly traded nano cap Cardiome (NASDAQ:CRME) is up 13% premarket on light volume on the heels of United Therapeutics' planned acquisition of SteadyMed that includes a contingent amount of $75M based on the commercialization of drug-device Trevyent.

Cardiome owns the rights to Trevyent in Europe, Canada and the Middle East per a June 2015 agreement but divested its Canadian rights last month.

Previously: Cardiome to divest Canadian business to Cipher Pharma for C$25.5M (March 20)

Previously: SteadyMed up 64% premarket on acquisition by United Therapeutics for up to $216M (April 30)