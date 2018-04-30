Nestle takes controlling stake in Tails.com

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) acquires a majority stake in Tails.com for an undisclosed amount.

The U.K.-based Tails.com specializes in direct-to-consumer, tailor-made dog nutrition.

"Personalised pet nutrition, along with direct-to-consumer subscription services, are expanding rapidly and this move underlines our focus on investing in high-growth categories and acting on consumer trends," says Nestle EMENA Ceo Bernard Meunier. "Tails.com has a unique and winning business model that successfully combines individually customised recipes with a best in class pet owner experience, and all at competitive prices," he adds.