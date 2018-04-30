Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Salt Lake City with Cargill

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Salt Lake City.

The gross charter rate is $16,250 per day for a period of minimum 8 months to 10 months.

The charter is expected to commence on May 1.

The m/v Salt Lake City is currently chartered to Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, at a gross charter rate of $9,000 per day.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$3.9M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Press Release