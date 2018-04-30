Atossa on go with mid-stage study of Endoxifen in Sweden; shares up 13% premarket

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) is up 13% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that the Swedish Medical Products Agency has signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing topical Endoxifen in women with mammographic breast density (MBD).

The primary endpoint of the 90-subject study will be the change in MBD at month 3 and month 6 compared to placebo.

The company says studies have shown that reducing MBD reduces the risk of developing breast cancer and may improve the accuracy of mammography in finding cancer.

Endoxifen is an active metabolite of tamoxifen, the active ingredient in AstraZeneca's Nolvadex (the company stopped making it in June 2006).

