AK Steel turns lower as Q1 flat-rolled shipments slide

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) -1% premarket despite reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and an 8% Y/Y rise in revenues to nearly $1.66B.

AKS says Q1 average selling price per flat-rolled ton rose 4% Y/Y to $1,045, but flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.4M tons fell 2% primarily due to slightly lower demand in the automotive market compared to the prior-year quarter.

AKS expects market conditions will strengthen in Q2, as shipments of carbon and stainless steels, as well as tubular and stamping products, should benefit from continued strength in the automotive market.

As a result of anticipated improvement in pricing and volumes, AKS expects its Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin to improve by 1.5-2.0 percentage points from Q1.