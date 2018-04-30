Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (04/30/2018)

STDY +81% on acquisition by United Therapeutics for up to $216M.
PSTI +16% as FDA has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug application for its PLX-R18 cell therapy in the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.
ANDV +13% as Marathon Petroleum to acquire for $23B.
ATOS +10% on receiving approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency to conduct a Phase 2 Study of its proprietary topical Endoxifen.
JMEI +11% on share repurchase plan.
GNPX +10%.
FIT +10% to leverage Google Cloud to increase operational efficiency, agility and speed to market.
NSPR +7% on receiving regulatory approval, and has initiated commercialization of its CGuard Embolic Prevention System and MGuard Prime in Vietnam.
CPST +7%. on announcement of a new 4 megawatt purchase order for a clean and green portable power oil and gas project.
AKAO +7% as FDA Ad Com review for Achaogen's plazomicin May 2.
CYRN +6% on signing contract expansion with Microsoft.
VLRX +6% as V-Go wearable insulin delivery device shows treatment benefit in type 2 diabetics in real-world study.
