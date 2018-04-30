Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (04/30/2018)

STDY +81% on acquisition by United Therapeutics for up to $216M.

PSTI +16% as FDA has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug application for its PLX-R18 cell therapy in the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

ANDV +13% as Marathon Petroleum to acquire for $23B.

ATOS +10% on receiving approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency to conduct a Phase 2 Study of its proprietary topical Endoxifen.

FDC +11% on Q1 result.

JMEI +11% on share repurchase plan.

GNPX +10% .

FIT +10% to leverage Google Cloud to increase operational efficiency, agility and speed to market.

NSPR +7% on receiving regulatory approval, and has initiated commercialization of its CGuard Embolic Prevention System and MGuard Prime in Vietnam.

WPP +7% on Q1 result.

CPST +7% . on announcement of a new 4 megawatt purchase order for a clean and green portable power oil and gas project.

AKAO +7% as FDA Ad Com review for Achaogen's plazomicin May 2.

CYRN +6% on signing contract expansion with Microsoft.