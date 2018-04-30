Sprint -10%, T-Mobile -2% as analysts fade merger approval chances

Sprint (NYSE:S) is down 10.2% premarket as its covering analysts quickly turn into oddsmakers weighing what they say are slimmer than certain chances that its $26B merger with T-Mobile gets approved.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is down 2.1% premarket for its part.

Analyst Craig Moffett gives the deal a 50/50 chance, while BTIG says it has less than a 40% chance of approval in an environment where U.S. regulators may be loath to allow wireless competition to drop to three major firms. The Justice Dept. is already fighting a vertical merger in AT&T and Time Warner, which many say reduces the odds it might go for a horizontal combination.

Cowen argues that the DOJ is likely to challenge this deal as well, while Makor Capital calls the deal "dead on arrival."

Wells Fargo has downgraded Sprint to Market Perform and given it a $6.25 price target (shares closed Friday at $6.50).

Meanwhile, Guggenheim has boosted Sprint to Neutral, and New Street has upgraded it to Buy.

T-Mobile is set to report earnings after the closing bell tomorrow and hold a conference call to discuss the report.