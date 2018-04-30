Transport for London drops some Uber concerns ahead of hearing

About: Uber (UBER)

Transport for London drops its number of concerns with Uber (UBER) from 25 to 11 ahead of a court hearing about Uber’s suspended license.

TfL dropped some concerns after Uber apologized and committed to governance changes. 

Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot asked if the changes were a “smokescreen” and says she wants to know about instances where Uber is still operating unlawfully. 

Arbuthnot: “They were villains then, I’m exaggerating for effect, but now they’ve transformed themselves.” 

The trial will begin on June 25.  

