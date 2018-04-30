Transport for London drops some Uber concerns ahead of hearing

Transport for London drops its number of concerns with Uber (UBER) from 25 to 11 ahead of a court hearing about Uber’s suspended license.

TfL dropped some concerns after Uber apologized and committed to governance changes.

Senior District Judge Emma Arbuthnot asked if the changes were a “smokescreen” and says she wants to know about instances where Uber is still operating unlawfully.

Arbuthnot: “They were villains then, I’m exaggerating for effect, but now they’ve transformed themselves.”

The trial will begin on June 25.

Previously: London outlines safety-first regulations for Uber ahead of appeal (Feb. 15)

Previously: Uber will provide London transport data ahead of license appeal (March 15)