Clash with former partner adds to Glencore's Congo problems

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is the worst performer on the FTSE 100 so far today after saying late Friday that a court in the Democratic Republic of Congo authorized freezing some of the company's assets after Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler served orders on local units for nearly $3B in damages.

The damages relate to royalties from the Mutanda Mining and Kamoto Copper projects, which Glencore stopped paying to Gertler since he was sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged corruption in December.

Analysts say the freezing orders add to complexity around Glencore’s Congo assets and could halt production of copper and cobalt from the company's mines in the country.