Fitbit +6.8% on health collaboration with Google

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is up 6.8% after an announcement that it's collaborating with Google (GOOG +0.2% , GOOGL +0.3% ) on consumer and enterprise digital health solutions.

Fitbit will use the new Cloud Healthcare API from Google to connect user data from wearables with electronic medical records, which could provide a more comprehensive view into patient profiles.

The wearables maker will also leverage its recently acquired Twine Health in the initiative.

It means Fitbit will move to the Google Cloud Platform for future development.