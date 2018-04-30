Stocks rise at the open; McDonald's lifts Dow

Stocks start higher, sparked by strong earnings reports and a flurry of deals; Dow +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.5% , S&P +0.4% .

European bourses are little changed, with France's CAC +0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both were closed.

In corporate news, McDonald's +4.5% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and revenues, but Sprint -12.1% after reaching an all-stock merger agreement with T-Mobile US ( -5.3% ) over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum ( -5.3% ) is buying oil refiner Andeavor ( +14.2% ) for $23B, Prologis ( -2.3% ) is acquiring DCT Industrial Trust ( +12% ) for $8.4B in an all-stock deal, and Marriott Vacations ( -6.3% ) is purchasing rival ILG ( +6.4% ) for $4.7B.

Most S&P sectors are higher, led by financials ( +0.7% ), technology ( +0.7% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ).

U.S. Treasurys are mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.95% and the two-year yield up by a basis point at 2.49%.