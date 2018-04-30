Stocks rise at the open; McDonald's lifts Dow

Stocks start higher, sparked by strong earnings reports and a flurry of deals; Dow +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.5%, S&P +0.4%.
European bourses are little changed, with France's CAC +0.3%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both were closed.
In corporate news, McDonald's +4.5% after reporting better than expected quarterly earnings and revenues, but Sprint -12.1% after reaching an all-stock merger agreement with T-Mobile US (-5.3%) over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum (-5.3%) is buying oil refiner Andeavor (+14.2%) for $23B, Prologis (-2.3%) is acquiring DCT Industrial Trust (+12%) for $8.4B in an all-stock deal, and Marriott Vacations (-6.3%) is purchasing rival ILG (+6.4%) for $4.7B.
Most S&P sectors are higher, led by financials (+0.7%), technology (+0.7%) and consumer discretionary (+0.6%).
U.S. Treasurys are mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.95% and the two-year yield up by a basis point at 2.49%.
WTI crude oil -0.6% to $67.65/bbl.