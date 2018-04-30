Pluristem up 15% on FDA clearance of PLX-R18 for acute radiation exposure

Thinly traded micro cap Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI +14.5% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume on the heels of the FDA's approval of its IND for cell therapy PLX-R18 for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

The approval, under the agency's animal rule pathway, allows the company to treat people who may have been acutely exposed to high-dose radiation by accident or due to a nuclear attack. Pluristem plans to maintain an emergency stock of PLX-R18 for such use.

The FDA's animal rule allows regulatory approval of certain drugs and biologics based on animal testing in situations where human testing is not possible or ethical.