Redwood Trust invests in loan originator, details effects of higher rates

Founded in 2012 and based in Irvine, CA, Five Arches LLC originates and manages business-purpose residential mortgage loans - think single-family rental, multifamily bridge, fix and flip loans.

Production was $470M last year, and $175 in Q1 of 2018.

Alongside a 20% investment, Redwood (NYSE:RWT) will have exclusive access to 5 Arches' single-family loan rental loan production, and a one-year option to buy the remaining 80% of the company.

Source: Press Release

Redwood also puts out a report, making the case for why its success does not depend on either low rates or a steep yield curve. The company notes a 1.8% increase in book value per share in Q1 despite the 10-year Treasury yield rising 33 basis points, and the 2-10 Treasury spread slimming to less than 50 basis points.