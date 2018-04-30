Allergan writes off lead candidate from $640M Vitae buy, recorded $535M impairment charge in Q1; shares down 2%

Allergan (AGN -2.1% ) slips on below-average volume in response to its disclosure that it has written off its Phase 2 program for psoriasis candidate VTP-43742, acquired via its $640M acquisition of Vitae Pharmaceuticals in 2016, and recorded a $535.1M impairment charge in Q1.

The termination of the program, due to safety concerns, obliterates most of the value from the deal. In November 2016, another candidate, VTP-385543, failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit in a mid-stage dermatitis study.

