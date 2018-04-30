More on Armstrong World's Q1

Armstrong World Industries (AWI +0.4% ) reported Q1 sales increase of 3.4% Y/Y to $227.3M. Segment sales: Architectural specialty +22% Y/Y to $36.6M and mineral fiber +0.5% Y/Y to $190.7M.

Q1 overall Margins: operating margin declined by 425 bps to 21.8% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 63 bps to 34.7%.

Segment margins: Mineral fiber operating declined by 633 bps to 22.9% and Adj. EBITDA declined by17 bps to 36.7%; Architectural specialty operating improved by 668 bps to 22.7% and Adj. EBITDA improved by 792 bps to 24.6%.

Company repurchased 1.2M shares in Q1 for ~$70M.

2018 Guidance reaffirmed: Revenue growth 5-7%; Adj. EBITDA +10%; FCF growth 20-30%; raised EPS $3.60-3.82 due to share repurchase.

Previously: Armstrong World misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 30)