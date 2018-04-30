Alliance Resource Partners +7% after easy Q1 beat, higher guidance

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP +7% ) surges after easily exceeding Q1 earnings expectations and raising its full-year revenue guidance above consensus.

ARLP says it now sees FY 2018 revenues of $1.87B-$1.91B from its earlier outlook of $1.78B-$1.82B and above the $1.83B analyst consensus estimate; it also raises guidance for full-year coal production to 41M tons from 40M previously, coal sales volumes to 41.3M tons from 40.3M, revenues to $1.91B from $1.87B, and EBITDA of $730M from $710M previously.

ARLP says weather-related transportation disruptions caused revenues to decline 1% Y/Y to $457M and coal shipments to come in 1.4M tons below expectations for the quarter, but it plans to make up the sales later this year as river conditions return to normal.

The company also raises its quarterly distribution by 1% Q/Q to $0.515/unit.