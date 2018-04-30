IMAX updates on Avengers tally

IMAX (IMAX) says Avengers: Infinity War recorded $41.5M over the weekend on its screens to mark the third largest IMAX opening ever. The tally is impressive considering that the film hasn't opened yet in China.

The company says the latest Avengers installment is the first Hollywood film to ever be shot 100% with IMAX cameras.

"We believe this weekend's results are another clear indication that moviegoers are seeking out the biggest blockbuster events in the immersive IMAX format and an incredible start to what is shaping up to be a very promising summer lineup," says IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

