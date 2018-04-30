Spotify bulls come out ahead of first public earnings report

Just ahead of earnings coming this Wednesday, a set of initiations all comes in bullish for Spotify (SPOT +0.7% ), with price targets that imply from 18%-24% upside.

UBS has started the firm at Buy with the most generous price target of the bunch: $200, about 24% above current price of $161.07.

Almost that strong is BofA Merrill Lynch, which sees nice exposure to China via an investment in Tencent Music and with headroom for growing revenue and margins; it's set a $195 price target and started Spotify at Buy as well.

Settling in at a $190 price target are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Evercore and Morgan Stanley. With so many smartphones out there, recent subscriber growth is just getting started, Morgan Stanley says, while Goldman points to heavy value resting in Spotify's audience and data as well as scale advantages.