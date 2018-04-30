Schlumberger gets OK to buy stake in Russian driller

Russia's government reportedly has given preliminary approval to Schlumberger's (SLB +0.1% ) bid to acquire a stake in Eurasia Drilling, perhaps an unexpected decision given the current state of U.S.-Russian relations.

The head of Russia’s FAS anti-monopoly body recommends combining SLB’s deal with a joint bid from the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the United Arab Emirates, with SLB getting a 25% stake in Eurasia Drilling and the others 16%.

The commission encourages SLB and the RDIF to combine their bids to “lead to the final decision of how much is held by which shareholders: Russian, United Arab Emirates and Schlumberger,” says FAS chief Igor Artemyev.