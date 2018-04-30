Aquantia rallies after earnings

Shares of Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) jump 8% after the company tops sales estimates with its Q1 report.

Total revenue during the quarter of $28.4M broke down to data center revenue of $16.3M, enterprise infrastructure revenue of $9.5M, access revenue of $2.5M and automotive revenue of $47K.

Gross margin fell to 57% of sales vs. 58% a year ago.

"We expect to see a full slate of client connectivity devices announced at Computex in the first week of June," notes CEO Faraj Aalaei.

