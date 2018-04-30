DSP Group up 2.6% post Q1 results

DSP Group (DSPG +2.6% ) reports Q1 revenue of $28.11M (+0.6% Y/Y), Segment sales: New products of $14.1M (+26% Y/Y); Office/VoIP of $8.4M (+27% Y/Y); SmartVoice of $1.6M (+316% Y/Y) & SmartHome of $4.1M (-2% Y/Y).

Improved mix of innovative, differentiated products coupled with operational efficiencies drove adj. gross margin improvement of 490 bps to 49.1% & GAAP operating margin up 365 bps to -8.5%.

Adj. net income of $0.2M (+118.2% Y/Y) & cash & equivalents of $15.6M (-26.8% Y/Y).

Company repurchased 0.98M shares in Q1 for ~$1.2M.

