The Information: Why Intel's wearables bet failed

The Information details the breakdowns that led to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) closing its wearables division this month.

Intel spent $175M to acquire smart-spectacle company Recon Instruments in 2015. Initially, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich seemed passionate about the project but he then refused to fund an AR-chip project requested by Recon head Dan Eisenhardt.

Eisenhardt’s costly project would’ve taken over a decade to provide returns and Krzanich wanted results faster.

Intel started cutbacks and discontinued the Recon Jet spectacles last summer. Earlier this month, most of the Recon team was laid off when Intel closed the wearable device unit called New Devices Group.

The Information notes that this was one of Intel’s many failed diversification efforts that also include moving into cybersecurity with a $7.7B McAfee acquisition (Intel sold a 52% stake for $3.1B) and the $884M purchase of IoT software company Wind River, which Intel sold earlier this month for undisclosed terms.

