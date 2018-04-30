Broadcom affirms Q2 guidance, drops early Q3 forecast

Broadcom (AVGO -0.3% ) has affirmed and focused its guidance for Q2 and offered up preliminary revenue guidance for Q3 this morning.

For Q2, it's narrowed the expected revenue range to $5B plus or minus $25M (vs. consensus for $5.008B).

For Q3 it now sees revenue of $5.05B plus or minus $75M (light of consensus for $5.235B).

Q2 reflects "robust demand from data centers which drove strong growth in our wired and enterprise storage segments while wireless was weak,” CEO Hock Tan says, expecting more of the same in Q3.

The company's increasing open market buybacks, says CFO Tom Krause: “We remain focused on driving free cash flow growth per share and expect second quarter fiscal year 2018 free cash flow to exceed 40 percent of revenue."