Dominion Midstream Partners little changed despite analyst downgrades

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM +0.3% ) is slightly higher even after receiving three separate downgrades from analysts at Stifel, Guggenheim Partners and Scotiabank following mixed Q1 results.

Stifel downgrades DM to Hold from Buy and slashes its price target to $13 from $25, saying it was mistaken on Dominion Energy's (D +0.2% ) willingness to provide support for DM.

Stifel says it believed Dominion Energy would drop down assets in an effort to support DM, although that no longer appears likely and without additional support, the firm does not see the value proposition in DM units to warrant a Buy rating.

Ultimately, the firm thinks D will acquire DM in a unit-for-share taxable transaction, although the economics remain unclear and likely will be based on DM's recent trading history.