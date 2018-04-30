Oasis Petroleum says Q1 production came in at high end of guidance

Oasis Petroleum (OAS +1.3% ) is higher after announcing operational and guidance updates and commences a $400M offering of senior notes.

During the first quarter of 2018, OAS says it produced volumes 76.8K boe/day (76% oil) during Q1, at the high end of its guidance range of 75K-77K boe/day.

OAS expects to realize $61.15-$61.25/bbl of oil, without derivative settlements, during Q1, and $4.05-$4.15/Mcf for natural gas.

OAS says Q1 capex of $1.164B-$1.169B was in line with its Q1 budget and reiterates its original guidance for all full year metrics that were provided in February.