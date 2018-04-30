Granite Construction up 3% post Q1 results beat

Granite Construction (GVA +3% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 20.3% Y/Y to $563.4M. Segment Revenues: Construction revenue +18.7% Y/Y to $269.2M, Large project construction +20% Y/Y to $248.4M and construction materials +32.5% Y/Y to $45.7M.

Q1 overall Gross Margin improved by 450 bps to 10%. Segment gross margins: Construction improved by 230 bps to 14.3%, large project construction improved by 700 bps to 8.2% and construction materials recovered 840 bps to -5.4%.

Q1 overall operating margin recovered by 550 bps to -2.28% and Adj. EBITDA margin recovered 591 bps to 1.65%.

Total backlog was at $3.59B (+4.4% Y/Y), Construction -16.8% Y/Y to $978.5M and large project construction +15.4% Y/Y to $2.61B.

2018 Guidance: Revenue – low double digit consolidated growth; consolidated EBITDA margin - 7-8%.

