Bloomberg: Samsung simplifying structure to ease Lee ties

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) plans to simplify its ownership structure in the coming months, according to Bloomberg sources.

The adjustment responds to controversy over the company favoring the ruling Lee family over minority shareholders.

Sources say two Samsung affiliates will sell off their roughly $1B in the de facto holding company Samsung C&T Corp.

The move depends on pending board votes at affiliates Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. Sale timing will depend on market conditions.

The sale would weaken the position of Samsung Electronics vice chair Lee Jae-yong.

