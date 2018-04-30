Conatus completes enrollment in mid-stage study of emricasan in NASH cirrhosis; shares ahead 1%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT +1.2% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of its announcement that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2b ENCORE-PH study assessing emricasan in patients with NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension.

The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline to week 24 in a measure of portal vein hypertension called hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG).

Topline data should be available in Q4.

Data from two other studies, ENCORE-NF (NASH fibrosis) and ENCORE-LF (decompensated NASH cirrhosis) are expected in H1 2019 and H2 2019, respectively.