Galaxy Resources hires J.P. Morgan to advise on Argentina lithium options

Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF +5.3% ) says it has hired J.P. Morgan to evaluate strategic options for its Sal de Vida lithium and potash project in Argentina.

Galaxy is seeking to offload its stake in the large and high quality deposit to Chinese or Korean interests, according to reports.

Galaxy says Sal de Vida has the potential to generate total annual revenues of ~$354M, scaling up to 25K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate and 95K metric tons/year of potassium chloride.