Supreme Court considers class-action compensation rules with Google case

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering making class-action lawsuits harder for companies to settle without providing direct compensation. And the court will use a Google (GOOG, GOOGL) case during the decision.

The court will hear arguments from to individuals who object to Alphabet’s $8.5M settlement of claims it improperly disclosed internet search terms to outside parties.

Alphabet’s settlement was a “cy pres” accord that meant much of the money went to outside groups promoting the protection of internet privacy rather than directly to Google users.

The objectors urge the court to impose tighter limits on the cy pres accords.

The court will hear arguments and rule in the nine-month term starting in October.

GOOGL shares are down 0.7% .

