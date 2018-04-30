Barclays thinks new iPhones won't include headphone adapter

Barclays thinks the trio of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones expected to launch this fall won’t include a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter in the box.

Analyst Blayne Curtis: “We currently model no dongle this year.”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) would lose out as a supplier of audio components in the adapter. Barclays accordingly lowers its quarterly and yearly revenue guidance for Cirrus by 5%.

Cirrus Logic shares are up 0.4% to $36.34.

*Apple shares are up 1.8% to $165.35.

