NBCU, Google partner on new list of VR projects

NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.9% ) is teaming up with Google (GOOG -1% , GOOGL -0.9% ) on an initiative to bring more virtual reality content to existing networks and shows.

The two will collaborate on "at least 10" multi-episode VR productions around shows like Saturday Night Live, Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Syfy Wire. More will follow in coming months, including projects from E Entertainment, NBC, NBC News, NBC Sports, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network.

The projects will be produced using Google's Jump platform and be available on YouTube for Web/mobile viewing (and immersively through Google Cardboard or Daydream View).

The partnership starts today with two 360 VR experiences with the cast of Vanderpump Rules.