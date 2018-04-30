Reuters: EPA grants biofuels waiver to Icahn's oil refinery

The EPA has granted a financial hardship waiver to billionaire Carl Icahn's CVR Energy (CVI, CVRR), allowing the refining company to avoid tens of millions of dollars in costs related to the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program, Reuters reports.

The exemption for CVR’s Wynnewood, Okla., refinery would mean the company would not turn over biofuel credits related to the facility for 2017 and has sparked new criticism from the corn lobby, which already has accused Pres. Trump’s EPA of over-using the hardship waiver program in a way that hurts demand for ethanol.

Icahn is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for his role in influencing biofuels policy while serving as an advisor to Pres. Trump last year, which was acknowledged last week in CVR's earnings report while noting that “the U.S. Attorney’s office has not made any claims or allegations against CVR Refining or Mr. Icahn.”