Samsung bringing 128GB and 256GB Galaxy S9 to US

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) will release 128GB and 256GB versions of its Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in the US.

The 128GB Galaxy S9 will cost $769.99 and the S9 Plus will cost $889.99. The 256GB models will retail for $819.99 and $939.99, respectively.

Preorders begin on May 1 and shipments start May 18. Preorders include a free Gear IconX or a $99 Gear S3 Frontier.

The devices will only be for sale through the company’s website.

