Michigan PSC clears new DTE Energy natural gas power plant

Michigan regulators on Friday approved DTE Energy's (DTE -0.2% ) request to build a $950M natural gas power plant, the state's first approval of such a large facility for a regulated utility in decades.

DTE plans to start construction in 2019 and to open the 1,100 MW plant in 2022, to be located at the company's Belle River Power Plant site in St. Clair County.

The decision from the Michigan Public Service Commission drew praise from manufacturing groups, unions and local economic development officials and criticism from environmental and public health advocates.