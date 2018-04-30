Mercury General slides 6.2% post Q1 results.

Mercury General (MCY -7.3% ) reports Q1 revenue of $783.18M (-7.6% Y/Y); Net premiums earned was $808.1M (+2.3% Y/Y); Net premium written of $861.3M (+6.1% Y/Y) & Net investment income of $31.5M (+1% Y/Y).

Loss ratio was up 140 bps to 78.2%; Expense ratio down 80 bps to 25.5% & Combined ratio up 70 bps to 103.8%.

Statutory surplus of $1.56B (-1.9% Y/Y); Net premiums written to surplus ratio was 2.1%; Debt to total capital ratio up 60 bps to 18.2%.

Policies-In-Force: Personal auto 1,134 (+1.2% Y/Y); Homeowners 563 (+1.8% Y/Y) & Commercial auto 39 (-2.5% Y/Y)

Average invested assets at cost was up 3.7% Y/Y to $3.6B & average annual yield on investments remained the same to 3.1%.

Previously: Mercury General EPS of $0.07 (April 30)