Supreme Court declines to hear Google's patent case appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) appeal of a case that narrowed the scope of challenged patents.

The ruling related to patents challenged before a federal tribunal that’s actions have led to canceling many patents.

The lower court appeals ruling was against Google in a case where the company had challenged a patent violation claim before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The appeals court said the patent was wrongly reviewed in a manner meant for business-related patents.

