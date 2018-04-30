CommScope -2.1% as Morgan Stanley heads to sidelines

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is 2.1% lower after a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Equal Weight from Overweight, saying top-line beats are not going to be enough until some margin headwinds clear after the first half of the year.

The firm has a price target of $41, just 5.5% above Friday's close.

Morgan Stanley says it would be more likely to go back to Overweight and boost that target if the company's North American business were a bigger part of the mix -- or if cash flow utilization were bigger than expected, or it quickly made commodity pricing adjustments. (h/t Bloomberg)

For now, though, the firm still likes CommScope better than other infrastructure names on its flexibility.