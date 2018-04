Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.1092. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.2631. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.53%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.0426. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) - $0.0934. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.52%.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2233. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.18%.

Payable May 04; for shareholders of record May 02; ex-div May 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of 04/27/2018.