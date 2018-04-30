JA Solar reports lower Q4 earnings even as shipments, sales rise sharply

JA Solar (JASO -0.3% ) is slightly lower after Q4 earnings missed estimates and fell from the year-ago quarter.

JASO says Q4 gross margin fell to 12.3% from 14.6% because of lower ASPs and rising material costs, and higher operating expenses led to declines in operating profits and net income.

But net revenue for the quarter surged 42% Y/Y to $871.8M as total shipments jumped 55% Y/Y to 2,205 MW, well above the company's guidance range of 1,600-1,800 MW.

For the full year, JASO says it shipped ~7.6 GW of PV products, ~2.6 GW more than in the previous year and mostly driven by the Chinese and Asia Pacific markets, which accounted for a respective 48.4% and 25.6% of external shipments.