DOJ/AT&T trial: Government recaps its opposition (updated)

Lunch break at the DOJ/AT&T (T -0.3% ) antitrust trial over the company's $85B takeover of Time Warner (TWX -0.9% ), and the morning brought closing arguments from the government.

Justice Dept. attorney Craig Conrath recapped the government's opposition to the deal, based centrally on its contention that the transaction will add hundreds of millions of dollars to consumers' bills each year.

As for a key AT&T argument, that the company needs to keep up with a duopoly of Facebook and Google in the race for ad dollars, Brian Fung notes Conrath is dismissive: “The fact that AT&T wants to compete in some other market, that doesn’t give them a free pass to reduce competition in the pay-TV market.”

Updated 1:06 p.m.: Time Warner jumps back to flat after the DOJ says in court that if the deal isn't rejected, there need to be structural remedies (such as the sale of assets to enable the deal).

