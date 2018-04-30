EVIO acquires Leaf Detective

EVIO (OTCQB:EVIO +3.4% ) has executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire 100% of California-based testing lab, Leaf Detective, LLC.

“Leaf Detective holds one of only 28 licenses issued by the Bureau of Cannabis Control to testing facilities. Upon completion of this acquisition, we will upgrade the facility to meet new testing standards and plan to be operational by end of third quarter,” said William Waldrop, CEO of EVIO Inc. “Our goal is to continue to improve consumer safety and increase shareholder value by capturing additional market share.”

