CRISPR/Cas9 gene editors in negative territory as appellate-level patent dispute begins

Editas Medicine (EDIT -2.7% ), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -1% ) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -2.9% ) are all in the red as arguments get underway in the U.S. Court of Appeals in the long-running dispute over ownership of the CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology.

Attorneys representing the University of California-Berkeley and the Broad Institute of Technology in Boston are squaring off in an attempt to bring closure to precisely who owns what, a lucrative outcome for the winner.

UC-Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna and French collaborator Emmanuelle Charpentier were the first to file their patent application but Broad's Feng Zhang out-maneuvered them when he filed for accelerated review of his application filed later by paying a $40 fee.

CRISPR-Cas9 is the "next big thing" in biotech because of its unprecedented precision in editing DNA. CRISPR, the acronym for "clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats," uses RNA to guide the molecular scissors, the Cas9 enzyme, to a specific DNA sequence where it makes a specific cut in the DNA and triggers the cell's DNA repair machinery to address the genetic defect.

