Minerd warns on loan funds

Holding court at the Milken Global Conference, Guggenheim Partners' Scott Minerd reminds that leveraged loan ETFs (also called senior loans or bank loans) promise near-instant liquidity while the paper backing them very much does not.

"If you have passive money pull out ... It could be a real problem." As someone who invests directly in the bank loan market, Minerd says it takes at least two weeks to get cash back.

Source: Bloomberg

ETFs: OXLC, BKLN, ECC, PPR, EFR, BGB, VVR, NSL, BGX, PHD, TSLF, BSL, SRLN, AFT, SNLN, FCT, EVF, FTSL, TLI, BHL