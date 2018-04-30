More on U.S. Concrete Q1 results

U.S. Concrete (USCR +1.4% ) revenue grew 9.6% Y/Y to $327.8M.

Aggregate products segment: Revenue +83.3% Y/Y to $32.7M, Adj. EBITDA margin declined 703 bps to 15.4%, sales price +14.1% Y/Y to $14.35 per ton and sales volume +71.3% Y/Y to 2.1M tons.

Ready-mixed concretes segment: Revenue +5% Y/Y to $289.2M, Adj. EBITDA declined by 90 bps to 14.16%, sales price +2% Y/Y to $136.99 per cubic yard, Q1 sales volume +2.2% Y/Y to 2.1M cubic yard and backlog +4% Y/Y to 8.2M cubic yard.

Q1 overall margins: Adj. gross declined by 240 bps to 18.8%, operating declined by 482 bps to 2.3% and Adj. EBITDA declined by 275 bps to 11%.

SG&A +20% Y/Y to $32.27M due to costs related to acquisition.

Net Debt was $719.1M end of Q1, a $48.4M increase due to deployment of capital for the continued acquisition strategy and capital expenditures for plant equipment to support the growing demands.

