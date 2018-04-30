Capricor launches mid-stage study of DMD candidate CAP-1002; shares up 2%

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +1.5% ) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial, HOPE-2, assessing CAP-1002 in boys and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The 84-subject study will be conducted at 12 - 15 sites in the U.S. UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA, is first to come online. The primary endpoint is the change in the mid-level dimension of the Performance of the Upper Limb test at month 12. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is December 2019.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter.

DMD-related tickers: (SRPT -2.1% )(CATB -0.6% )(PFE -0.5% )(SLDB +5.8% )(WVE -0.7% )(SMMT -4.1% )

