Twitter confirms selling data to Cambridge academic; shares move up

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) heading in the opposite direction from the market, mitigating opening declines to move up 1.9% even as the company confirmed it sold data access to the same Cambridge academic who obtained Facebook user data.

Global Science Research and Aleksandr Kogan got access to public data (including months of posts) for a day in 2015. But Twitter says it didn't find access to private data on Twitter users.

And Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has noted "We're different from our peers because all of our data is public."