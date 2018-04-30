Under Armour earnings preview

Investors will be watching Under Armour's (UA, UAA) sales growth progress in North America very closely when the company reports Q1 earnings tomorrow. Bloomberg Intelligence says that it’s too early to call a turnaround for the athletic apparel seller without real signs of increased traction in the domestic market.

Analysts expect UA to post total revenue of $1.12B as international sales growth helps offset a continued decline in North America.

Consensus estimates on the bottom line are for Under Armour to report EPS of $0.17 off a gross margin rate of 45.5%.

Last time around, Under Armour guided for low single-digit sales growth for the full year. Management will probably have to at least match that estimate to keep shares moving in the right direction. Since the Q4 report, UA shares are up over 25%.