Anheuser-Busch looks internally for growth

A top Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +1% ) exec suggests the company has a larger focus on internal growth than looking for another major acquisition.

"We are very happy with our footprint today, so the company is really focusing always on growth, and the most important lever for growth is and always is going to be organic growth," says A-B exec Michel Doukeris.

The stance is consistent with the view of many analysts that the beer giant's heavy debt load will keep it on the M&A sidelines for a few years, with the exception of some smaller craft segment deals.